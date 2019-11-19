|
Halley, Emery (Jim)
1930 - 2019
Emery James "Jim" Halley, age 89, of Columbus, passed peacefully at home November 14, 2019. Jim was born in Parkersburg, WV and was a retired professional Civil Engineer with a BS Civil Engineering degree from West Virginia University. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and served proudly during the Berlin Airlift. He is preceded in death by son Emery J. Halley, Jr., parents Emery W. Halley and Dora Safreed Halley, brother Robert Halley, sisters Jean H. Lasure, Rhoda Halley and Clara Francis Halley. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia Halley; son, Jeffrey Halley (Mary); daughters, Pamela Facemyer (Donald), Sharon Whaples and Carla Peery (Chris); grandchildren, Donald Facemyer, Jr. (Tabitha), Gregory Facemyer (Hope), Joseph Halley (Micailyn), Jessica Halley, Rhonda Whaples, Ashley Whaples, Morgan Peery, and Wyatt Peery; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Gorby (Harry); and nieces and nephews. Jim loved God, his family and his country. A Military Funeral will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055, or any local organization that supports our Veterans.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019