The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Resources
More Obituaries for Emery Halley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emery (Jim) Halley


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Emery (Jim) Halley Obituary
Halley, Emery (Jim)
1930 - 2019
Emery James "Jim" Halley, age 89, of Columbus, passed peacefully at home November 14, 2019. Jim was born in Parkersburg, WV and was a retired professional Civil Engineer with a BS Civil Engineering degree from West Virginia University. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and served proudly during the Berlin Airlift. He is preceded in death by son Emery J. Halley, Jr., parents Emery W. Halley and Dora Safreed Halley, brother Robert Halley, sisters Jean H. Lasure, Rhoda Halley and Clara Francis Halley. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia Halley; son, Jeffrey Halley (Mary); daughters, Pamela Facemyer (Donald), Sharon Whaples and Carla Peery (Chris); grandchildren, Donald Facemyer, Jr. (Tabitha), Gregory Facemyer (Hope), Joseph Halley (Micailyn), Jessica Halley, Rhonda Whaples, Ashley Whaples, Morgan Peery, and Wyatt Peery; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Gorby (Harry); and nieces and nephews. Jim loved God, his family and his country. A Military Funeral will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055, or any local organization that supports our Veterans.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now