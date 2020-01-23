|
|
Stoneking, Emil
Emil Guy Stoneking, age 65, passed away January 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born May 24, 1954 in Zanesville, OH, he was the son of the late Howard Stoneking and Patricia Huey-Cronen. He was preceded in death by stepson James Baldwin. He is survived by his wife, Alice Stoneking; sons, Keith Lee-Stoneking and Carlos Stoneking; stepdaughter, Loretta Brewer; granddaughters, Kelsey and Karissa Lee; great-grandsons, Kota Emmons and Ezra Thomas; sisters, Reta McClary, Charlene Wright, Carol Stoneking, Cindy McConnell, and Bobbie Buzzetta; brothers, Howard and Jeff Stoneking; special niece, Penny Dobbins; special friend, Bo Kimberly; and many more family and friends. A memorial tribute will be held at a later date. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020