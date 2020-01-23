Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Stoneking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil Stoneking


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emil Stoneking Obituary
Stoneking, Emil
Emil Guy Stoneking, age 65, passed away January 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born May 24, 1954 in Zanesville, OH, he was the son of the late Howard Stoneking and Patricia Huey-Cronen. He was preceded in death by stepson James Baldwin. He is survived by his wife, Alice Stoneking; sons, Keith Lee-Stoneking and Carlos Stoneking; stepdaughter, Loretta Brewer; granddaughters, Kelsey and Karissa Lee; great-grandsons, Kota Emmons and Ezra Thomas; sisters, Reta McClary, Charlene Wright, Carol Stoneking, Cindy McConnell, and Bobbie Buzzetta; brothers, Howard and Jeff Stoneking; special niece, Penny Dobbins; special friend, Bo Kimberly; and many more family and friends. A memorial tribute will be held at a later date. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -