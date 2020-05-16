Boyle, Emily
Emily Christine Boyle passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 12, after a brief illness. Emily is the beloved daughter of Joe and Judy Boyle. Emily leaves behind the joy of her life, her daughter, Emma Leigh Krumlauf, and her loving and devoted fiance' Lee Krumlauf. She is survived by her loving sisters Katie (Les) Cyrus, Jenny (Jeff) Longstreth, and Michelle Toth. Also surviving are Emily's nieces and nephews Matt (Paige Popelas) and Caylie Cyrus, Isaac Toth, Sophia and Evelyn Longstreth, and Emily's grand-nephew Brooks Cyrus. Emily was born July 10, 1976. She graduated from Bishop Watterson High School in 1994 and attended Columbus State Community College. Emily was the sweetest, most generous, loyal, and non-judgmental friend anyone could have. Her smile and laughter lit up a room. She had no enemies, and everyone felt better when Emily was with them. Emily carried out the commandment to "Love Thy Neighbor" to the fullest, and she loved literally ALL of God's creatures. Emily will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services are limited to invited family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please go to www.egan-ryan.com for other information and to express condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 19, 2020.