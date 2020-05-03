Chaffin, Emily
Emily Chaffin, 89, of McKee, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2020. A private service will be held at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. In lieu of flowers you may donate to St.Jude Hospital for Children. See www.eganryan.com for more information and complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2020.