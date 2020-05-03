Emily Chaffin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chaffin, Emily
Emily Chaffin, 89, of McKee, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2020. A private service will be held at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. In lieu of flowers you may donate to St.Jude Hospital for Children. See www.eganryan.com for more information and complete obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved