Emily Gandee


1998 - 2020
Emily Gandee Obituary
Gandee, Emily
1998 - 2020
Emily Jane Gandee, 22, passed away April 9, 2020. She is survived by parents, Jamie and Mark Gandee; siblings, Sarrah Gandee and Wes Gandee; grandparents, James and Darla Satterfield, Kathy and Bill Stack, and Floyd Gandee; special aunts and uncles, Josh and Heidi Satterfield, Jacklyn and Darwin Barnes; other extended family and members of Emily's Team. Private Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
