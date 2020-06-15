Emily Gandee

Gandee, Emily
Emily Jane Gandee, 22, passed away April 9, 2020. She is survived by parents, Jamie and Mark Gandee; siblings, Sarrah Gandee and Wes Gandee; grandparents, James and Darla Satterfield, Kathy and Bill Stack, and Floyd Gandee; special aunts and uncles, Josh and Heidi Satterfield, Jackie and Darwin Barnes; other extended family and members of Emily's Team. Graveside Service Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1pm at Muhlenburg Cemetery, Darbyville, OH. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jul. 6, 2020.