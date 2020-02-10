Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Emily Maye Obituary
Maye, Emily
1928 - 2020
Emily J. Maye, age 91. Sunrise September 11, 1928 and Sunset February 6, 2020. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Friday, February 14, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2188 Woodward Ave. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The MAYE Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
