|
|
Osborne, Emily
1923 - 2019
Emily E. Osborne, 95, of Grove City, passed away on Sat., June 22, 2019 in Carriage Court of Grove City. She was born on Oct. 23, 1923 in Chester, PA to the late Peter and Rosa Mosic. Preceded in death by her husband William in 1995, her sister Louise (Eddie) Ruh, and her five brothers James (Esther) Mosic, Neal (Kitty) Mosic, Johnny (Mary) Mosic, Albert (Mary) Mosic, Bill (Ruth) Mosic. Survived by her children, Diana (Jim) Bernard of Grove City, Glenn (Sheryl) Osborne of Grove City, and Vicki Jahn of Columbus; sister-in-law, Virginia Mosic of Groveport; grandchildren, Tamar (Peter) Lask, Brandi (Jason) Mahr, Marlane Osborne, Christine (Joshua) Hinkle and Tonya Lawson; 9 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and friends. Emily was a member of Grove City United Methodist Church and for a number of years volunteered at the Cancer Thrift Store. During W.W. II. the Rosie the Riveter era, she had worked for Lattimer-Stevens making ammunition. Emily was also known as "Miss Navy", at Jimmy Rawlins Dance Studio, as she volunteered their teaching sailors how to dance. The family would like to thank Tammy and the rest of the staff at Carriage Court for all of the years of care for their mother, along with all the people associated with Kindred Hospice. The family will receive friends on Wed., June 26, 2019 at the Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St. from 11 a.m. until the time of Service at 1 p.m. with Tom Danklefsen and Erma Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery, So. Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 100, Columbus, 43230. Arrangements by Spence-Miller Funeral Home, Grove City. Online condolence to spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019