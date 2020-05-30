Reardon, Emily
2000 - 2020
Emily Louise Reardon was born on July 19, 2000 in Columbus, Ohio and passed away too soon, on May 28, 2020 at the age of 19. Emily lived most of her life in Upper Arlington, proudly graduating from Upper Arlington High School in 2019. She attended college at Columbus State Community College. Emily was full of life with a bright smile; she was a gentle, kind soul. Although she often found school a challenge, she excelled in life!! She shared her larger than life personality with everyone around her. She was a friend to everyone, but especially to a close group of friends to whom she was immensely loyal. She was a lover of all animals – big or small – but especially to all of her dogs over the years, most recently Bosco, a Bernese Mountain dog that she and her boyfriend, Slade Morley, picked out of the litter almost a year ago. As a young child, Emily enjoyed many activities, including arts and crafts, gymnastics, and playing outside with her sister, Erin and her brothers. Emily spent a lot of time around pools, supporting her older brothers, Ian and Colin as they were pursuing their swimming dreams. Eventually she joined them in the pool, becoming an accomplished swimmer herself. Emily excelled in age group swimming, and she continues to hold the 8 and Under 100-meter butterfly record for Upper Arlington Swim Club. Emily lettered multiple times in swimming and water polo at Upper Arlington High School. Emily loved her family, friends, and virtually everyone she met. She had a gift for making everyone feel special. If she takes only a little of herself on Earth to Heaven, Heaven will be a brighter, happier, more loving place. Emily's passing has left a void in the hearts of all who had the amazing opportunity to know her. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, who unfortunately never had the honor of knowing her. Emily leaves behind her brokenhearted family – Mom (Sue), Dad (Jim), Brothers (Ian and Colin), and Sisters (Erin and Shannon Swanik). She also leaves behind the love of her life, boyfriend, Slade Morley. Emily had an immensely generous, kind heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in Emily's honor to a Go Fund Me account that is being established to create a memorial to Emily here in Upper Arlington. Emily is immensely loved and missed and will forever be in our hearts, never to be forgotten. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with private arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Emily or to sign her online guest book.
2000 - 2020
Emily Louise Reardon was born on July 19, 2000 in Columbus, Ohio and passed away too soon, on May 28, 2020 at the age of 19. Emily lived most of her life in Upper Arlington, proudly graduating from Upper Arlington High School in 2019. She attended college at Columbus State Community College. Emily was full of life with a bright smile; she was a gentle, kind soul. Although she often found school a challenge, she excelled in life!! She shared her larger than life personality with everyone around her. She was a friend to everyone, but especially to a close group of friends to whom she was immensely loyal. She was a lover of all animals – big or small – but especially to all of her dogs over the years, most recently Bosco, a Bernese Mountain dog that she and her boyfriend, Slade Morley, picked out of the litter almost a year ago. As a young child, Emily enjoyed many activities, including arts and crafts, gymnastics, and playing outside with her sister, Erin and her brothers. Emily spent a lot of time around pools, supporting her older brothers, Ian and Colin as they were pursuing their swimming dreams. Eventually she joined them in the pool, becoming an accomplished swimmer herself. Emily excelled in age group swimming, and she continues to hold the 8 and Under 100-meter butterfly record for Upper Arlington Swim Club. Emily lettered multiple times in swimming and water polo at Upper Arlington High School. Emily loved her family, friends, and virtually everyone she met. She had a gift for making everyone feel special. If she takes only a little of herself on Earth to Heaven, Heaven will be a brighter, happier, more loving place. Emily's passing has left a void in the hearts of all who had the amazing opportunity to know her. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, who unfortunately never had the honor of knowing her. Emily leaves behind her brokenhearted family – Mom (Sue), Dad (Jim), Brothers (Ian and Colin), and Sisters (Erin and Shannon Swanik). She also leaves behind the love of her life, boyfriend, Slade Morley. Emily had an immensely generous, kind heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in Emily's honor to a Go Fund Me account that is being established to create a memorial to Emily here in Upper Arlington. Emily is immensely loved and missed and will forever be in our hearts, never to be forgotten. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with private arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Emily or to sign her online guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.