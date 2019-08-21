|
|
Ross, Emily
1925 - 2019
Emily Gene Ross, age 94, passed away August 19, 2019 at Country View of Sunbury. Born February 1, 1925 in Westerville, OH. Survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Hap) Hoerath, Dee Pegram and Michele (Bill) Hanly; grandchildren, Annette, Ryan, Matt, Jamie, Jackie, Derick, Chris, Shane and JD; great-grandchildren, Ross, Wyatt, Jay, Brendon, Landon, Evelyn, Tabor, Holton, Berkley, Sawyer, Max, Luke, Kade and CJ; sisters, JoEllen McDaniel, June Reich and Julia Roach; many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Jimmy, parents Walter and Avanelle Phalor, sisters Glenna Jane Phalor, Janice (Ned) Mosher and Joy (John) Stokes. Special love to Aunt June Reich for all her care, love and support. Per our mother's request, there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Blendon Central Cemetery, Chaplain Dede Carothers, officiating. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019