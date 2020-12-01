1/
Emily Shannon
1945 - 2020
Emily Louise Shannon, age 75, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Monday, November 30, following an extended illness. She was born February 12, 1945, to the late Jesse James Crabtree and Annie Maud "Lindsay" Echols. She is from a line of strong women; Louise was never afraid to speak her mind. An avid Buckeye fan, she loved the holidays, and most of all, her family. Her laughter and generosity will be missed by all who knew her. Louise is survived by husband, Norris Edward Shannon; daughters, Denise Bragg, Sherri Bradeis; son, Gregg (Cindi) Bradeis; stepdaughters, Kim Hammond, Michele Kerns, Ruth (Mark) Bradeis Snyder; grandchildren, Joe Bradeis, Kayla Bragg, Josh, Breanna, Abby, Haley and Allison Bradeis, Shannon May, Alexis (Joe) McCann, Jennifer Snyder; great-grandchildren; sisters, Faye Egan, Nancy Crabtree, Susan (David) Keith; sister-in-law, Nancy Kemp; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter Naseana Kerns, great-grandson Kingston, son-in-law Bruce Kerns, brothers Danny Crabtree, Ricky Crabtree, several brothers and sisters-in-law. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank. A graveside service will be held at 11:45AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, with Pastor John Ennis officiating. Online condolences can be made at pfeiferfuneral.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
