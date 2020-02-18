|
Slagle, Emily
1916 - 2020
Emily F. Slagle, age 103, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Emily was born on Aug. 24, 1916 in Columbus, Ohio to the late August and Elizabeth (Grener) Weber. She graduated from Columbus North High School and The Ohio State University, where she met her husband Gene. Emily and Gene were married on Dec. 24, 1937 and enjoyed 69 years of marriage before Gene passed away in 2006. Emily is survived by five children, Nelson (Tammy) Slagle of Westminster, California, Bonnie (Jean Raymoure) Shaffstall of Irvine, California, Betty (Bill) Huckaba of Worthington, Ohio, Jim (Heidi) Slagle of Marion, and John (Gale) Slagle of Irvine, California; as well as two sisters; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Her family will greet friends from 11:30am-1pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the MVA Church of Christ, 947 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion. A celebration of her life will follow at 1pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Senior Center, Marion Eye to Eye, or the MVA Church of Christ. Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Emily's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020