Emily Talley


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Emily Talley Obituary
Talley, Emily
1937 - 2019
Emily Fortune Talley returned home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Emily was born to the late Ansel Sanders and Elizabeth Fortune on January 27, 1937 in Asheville, NC. Preceded in death by her parents, twin sister Emma Lee Fortune, brother Henry P. Davidson, eldest grandson Cameron T. Woods and former husband Oather J. Talley. Left to treasure her memory are children, Cheryl R. Talley-Sharp (Robert), Sandusky OH, Michele Livingston (Brian), Oather J. Talley II, and Yolanda Talley; brother, Charles L. Sanders, Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Diamond and Sterling Sharp. Emily retired from DCSC, Columbus, Ohio in 1993. She was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St. Clair Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43203, where a funeral service will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11am. Family will receive relatives and friends from 10-11am. Arrangements entrusted to Heart & Hope by Schoedinger Linden Memorial Chapel, 2741 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43224. To view a full obituary or leave on-line condolences visit www.heartandhope.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
