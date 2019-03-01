|
|
Galentine, Emma Earlene
Emma Earlene Galentine, age 83, a lifelong resident of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Emma is preceded in death by her husband Delbert and great-grandson Cody McLean. She is survived by daughters, Denise (Tom) Greer and Sharon (Ron) Adkins; son, Delbert (Brenda) Galentine; grandchildren, Melissa (Jeff), Ryan (Melissa), Mandie (Mike), Luke (Tiffany), Philip, Ashlee (Chris); as well as 12 great-grandchildren. The family will welcome friends at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10AM-12PM for visitation. Funeral Services will be held following the visitation at 12PM. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel in Hilliard. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Care Center, 700 Jasonway, Columbus, OH 43214, Attn: Special Events Fund. To leave the family online condolences please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019