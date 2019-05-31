|
Smith, Emma J.
1939 - 2019
Emma J. Smith, 79, of Ashville, OH, passed away on Fri., May 31, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Circleville. She was born on Dec. 20, 1939 to the late Albert and Anna Mae (Stout) Foster in Columbus, OH. Emma was a homemaker and a member of Church of God on Nicholas Drive. Emma was also preceded in death by her husband Lawrence "Larry" E. Smith, Jr. in 2008, grandson Jeremiah Fyffe, siblings Charles "Sonny" Foster, Charolette Dolby, Jessica Foster, Beverly Foster and Anna Mae Hannahs. Emma is survived by children, Larry (Mary) Smith of Ashville and Senda (Felix) Fyffe of Williamsport; grandchildren, Todd Smith, Felix Fyffe, Jr., Josh Fyffe, Austin Smith, Taylor Smith, Courtney Smith, Stephen Smith, Cage Smith and Amy Allen; brother, Renner "Butch" (Sharon) Foster of Commercial Point; and sister, Alice Easterday of Ashville; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 with Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019