Glanton, Emma Lou
1939 - 2020
Emma Lou Glanton, age 81, was called home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. Predeceased by parents and one brother. She is survived by loving children, James Glanton and Cora Glanton; grandchildren, DeShawn, Duane, Janay, Kimauri, and Kimanni Glanton, and James Turner; a host of great grandchildren; nieces, Bonnie and Deanna Jordan, and Beth Ann Booker; nephew, Dean Jordan, Jr; special friend, Connie Oliver; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 12-2PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 43227.