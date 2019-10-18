Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Emma Louise Beatty


1926 - 2019
Emma Louise Beatty Obituary
Beatty, Emma Louise
1926 - 2019
Emma "Louise" Beatty, age 93. Sunrise September 21, 1926 and Sunset October 14, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the BEATTY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019
