Emma Lucille Kauffman age 91 of Plain City passed away peacefully Thursday morning February 21, 2019 at Convalarium at Indian Run, Dublin. Born June 9, 1927 in Plain City to Leroy & Elizabeth (Troyer) Miller. She married Raymond Kauffman November 25, 1948. Survived by children: Miriam (David) Miller, Ruth (late: Roy) Miller, Eldon, Floyd (Linda), Steve (Linda), Rhoda (David) Helmuth; 26 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband: Raymond; daughter: Judy and granddaughter, Colleen Mackowick. She was the oldest of her siblings: Susie Miller, Fanny (Abe) Troyer, Eli (Wilma) Miller, late: Clarence ( Anna) Miller, late: Wyman Miller, twins: Arie (Daniel) Hochstetler, Mary (late: Joe) Gingerich, Ralph (Cathy) Miller, Katie (Alvin) Yoder, John (Mary Ellen) Miller, late: Alvin (Fanny) Miller. The family will receive friends 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 PM Tuesday at United Bethel Mennonite Church, 11342 Lafayette-Plain City Rd., Plain City where the funeral will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with burial at the Haven Fellowship Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Ave., Marysville, Ohio 43040.Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
