Neal, Emma
1916 - 2019
Emma Neal, age 102, passed away March 16, 2019. Celebration of Life 10:00 AM, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Gospel Tabernacle Church, 1205 Hildreth Ave., where her family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until time of service. Burial Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL- WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Emma's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019