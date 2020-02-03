Home

1947 - 2020
Emma Louise Poulson, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away February 3, 2020. She was born May 23, 1947 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Pearl and Ella Noland. Emma is survived in passing by her children, Cherylynn (Anthony) Lanni, Elvin (Nichole) Poulson, Marliss (Thomas) Weaver, and Susana Perales; grandchildren, Steph (Angel Roy) Grisamore, Justin (Brittani) Grisamore, Jonathan Grisamore, Shailyn (Keena) Larson, Joshua Gracia, Kali Poulson, Amber Poulson, Kate Badillo, and Brianna Badillo; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Alyla Larson, Alexander Grisamore, Hunter Dean, Jaime Acosta, and Barbie Poulson; several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Visitation for Emma will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-6pm at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, Ohio 43062. Services will begin immediately following the visitation at 6pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
