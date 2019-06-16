|
|
Kallas, Emmanuel
1933 - 2019
Emmanuel "Manny" Kallas, age 86 of Gahanna, Saturday June 15, 2019 at Kobacker House. Second Lt. US Navy Korean War. He was a retired Claims Adjuster from Westfield and Transamerica Insurance Companies. Longtime member of Mifflin Presbyterian Church, Life Member VFW Post 4719, also a member of Gahanna Moose Lodge and Columbus Claims Club. Preceded in death by his sister Stella Martin, Manny is survived by his wife of 59 years Roberta Kallas, son Perry (Lori) Kallas of Worthington, daughter Kathy (Jason) Pitstick of Bexley, grandchildren Tim and John Kallas, Gus and Noa Pitstick, sister Ann (George) Donahue, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 pm Wednesday at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna. Funeral Service 10am, Thursday June 20, 2019 at Mifflin Presbyterian Church 123 Granville Street Gahanna, with Pastor David Bubb, officiating. Interment in Mifflin Township Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Mifflin Presbyterian Church or Kobacker House in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019