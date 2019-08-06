|
Crawely, Emmett
Emmett L. Crawely, 76, was preceded in death by his parents Daniel B. Crawley and Mary Pulliam-Crawley, brothers Nathaniel, Calvin, Simuel L., Bob, Joseph D., and Dallas Crawley and sisters Mary E. Long and Opehlia Crawley. He leaves to cherish precious memories sisters, Rev. Mamie Jenkins, Agretta Jackson, both of Columbus, OH; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends may call at Clair United Methodist Church, 293 E. Barthman Ave., Columbus, OH 43207 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10 AM with service to follow at 11 AM. Burial in North Carolina. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019