|
|
Anderson, Emogene
Emogene (Harris) Anderson joined the love of her life Homer Wilson Anderson on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Emogene was the ultimate hostess. She was a great cook and a wonderful baker. She had a warm smile, a twinkle in her eye, and always insisted on a hug before you left. She leaves behind to mourn her loss her son, Robert Wilson Anderson; daughter, Debbie (Larry) Schuster; her beloved grandchildren, Brittany (Rick) Newlon, Tyler Schuster, Mitchell (Karleigh) Schuster, Abby (Tyler) Elder; and the sweetest great-grandson, Jackson Newlon; her brother, Roby Harris; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted (Barbara) Anderson; and sisters-in-law, Donna Anderson, Charlene Adair; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Private family interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emogene's memory may be made to the Central Ohio at www.alz.org/centralohio. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020