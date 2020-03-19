The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Emogene Anderson

Emogene Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Emogene
Emogene (Harris) Anderson joined the love of her life Homer Wilson Anderson on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Emogene was the ultimate hostess. She was a great cook and a wonderful baker. She had a warm smile, a twinkle in her eye, and always insisted on a hug before you left. She leaves behind to mourn her loss her son, Robert Wilson Anderson; daughter, Debbie (Larry) Schuster; her beloved grandchildren, Brittany (Rick) Newlon, Tyler Schuster, Mitchell (Karleigh) Schuster, Abby (Tyler) Elder; and the sweetest great-grandson, Jackson Newlon; her brother, Roby Harris; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted (Barbara) Anderson; and sisters-in-law, Donna Anderson, Charlene Adair; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Private family interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emogene's memory may be made to the Central Ohio at www.alz.org/centralohio. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
