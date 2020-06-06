Palmore-Berry, Emogene
1928 - 2020
Emogene (McAdoo) Palmore Berry, age 91, went home to be with the Lord June 3 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a walk-through viewing will be available 9-11 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020. For the mutual safety and respect of those present, all guests are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and will be required to observe proper distancing. To read the full obituary or send condolences to the family, please visit Emogene's online tribute at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.