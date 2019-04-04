|
|
Lucia Harmon, Endicott
1927 - 2019
Lucia Harmon Endicott, of Grove City, made her transition into her heavenly home on April 3, 2019. Her Homecoming was celebrated with her husband Ray, her parents Daniel and Bertha Harmon and siblings Roy, Fannie, Gypsy, Lenore, Alex, Mable, Daniel Jr. Wendell, James, Hayes, Minnie and granddaughter Abby Mittler. and many other relatives and friends. Her everlasting love and devotion will be missed by sons, Paul (Lorretta) of Grove City and Lawrence (Sandy) of Kingston. Precious and adoring grandchildren, Lisa Renee Gooch, James Ray (Michelle) Endicott and Rachel Mittler, who love their Grams/Granny more than words can say. Blessed with 6-great grandchildren, Brittany (Rance) Garrett, Brandon (Paige) Gooch, Bradley Gooch, Jacob, Ryan and Preston Endicott. She was fortunate enough to meet a 5th generation great great grandson, Bode Paul Garrett. Our family wishes to thank the Blanton House (Grove City) family, friends and caregivers, with special appreciation to Debbie Garman and Ryan Blanton. They have loved and cared for her for 11 years. Born in Inez, Kentucky on November 9, 1927, Lucia attended Pikeville College (Kentucky) and was a teacher in Martin County schools for several years. She migrated to Columbus in 1959 where she retired from Owens-Illinois. She spent 25 years in Florida where our families enjoyed vacationing every spring. Her hobbies included Baseball spring training, fishing, boating, and walking. She enjoyed entertaining any and all who would visit. The family extends their gratitude to Mt. Carmel Hospice and the VA administration. Calling hours will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-6 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 10AM Monday. Pastor Terry Southers officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019