Ennis Houston
1947 - 2020
Houston, Ennis
1947 - 2020
Ennis Ann Houston, age 72. Sunrise December 24, 1947 and Sunset November 14, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 1:00 PM and Funeral Service 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the HOUSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
