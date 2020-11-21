Houston, Ennis
1947 - 2020
Ennis Ann Houston, age 72. Sunrise December 24, 1947 and Sunset November 14, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 1:00 PM and Funeral Service 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the HOUSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com