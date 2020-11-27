Houston, Ennis
1947 - 2020
Ennis Ann Houston, age 72. Sunrise December 24, 1947 and Sunset November 14, 2020. PUBLIC VISITATION 11AM. PRIVATE (TICKET) Visitation 1PM; Funeral 2PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live stream and offer condolences to the HOUSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com