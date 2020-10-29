Breece, Eric

Eric Allen Breece, age 54, of Coshocton, passed away October 26, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. He was born on May 27, 1966 in Columbus to Roderic and Jeanenne Breece. He was a graduate of Gahanna High School and went on to become an electrician with Local 683. He is survived by his daughter, Abigail Breece; mother, Jeanenne Mader; sisters, nieces and nephew. Although no public service will be held, please remember him in your own special way. His final resting place will be St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne. Arrangements by Snyder Funeral Homes of Mansfield.



