1/
Eric Breece
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Breece, Eric
Eric Allen Breece, age 54, of Coshocton, passed away October 26, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. He was born on May 27, 1966 in Columbus to Roderic and Jeanenne Breece. He was a graduate of Gahanna High School and went on to become an electrician with Local 683. He is survived by his daughter, Abigail Breece; mother, Jeanenne Mader; sisters, nieces and nephew. Although no public service will be held, please remember him in your own special way. His final resting place will be St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne. Arrangements by Snyder Funeral Homes of Mansfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved