Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH
1962 - 2020
Eric H. Bussman Obituary
Bussman, Eric H.
1962 - 2020
Eric H. Bussman, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Grant Medical Center surrounded by his family. Eric is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Martha Bussman. He is survived by his daughters, Ericka (Shawn) Endicott and Sarah Eubanks-Ramsey; grandchildren, Noah, Kadence, Cohen, Jordyn, Gabe; sister, Debbie (Steve) Hicks. Eric was a long time season ticket holder for the Columbus Clippers, a 1980 graduate of Grove City High School, an avid NASCAR fan, loved to do crossword puzzles, and watch old tv shows. He worked for his family business 2B Printing as a Printer and always had ink stained fingertips. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway with a Prayer Service beginning at 1pm with Pastoral Minister Marti Hurd officiating. Interment will be at Grove City Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Eric's online guest book or to view his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
