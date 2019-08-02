|
Hess, Eric
Eric Allen Hess, of Dublin, went home to the Lord July 30, 2019. The loving son of Robert and Valarie (Byers) Hess, was born October 25,1990. He succumbed to the pain and agony of his bipolar condition. Eric will be missed by many. Eric had the most caring and loving heart, and would do anything for others ahead of himself. He graduated from Dublin Coffman High School in 2009 and attended Columbus State. Eric was an outstanding athlete, playing football and varsity baseball in high school. He truly excelled at every sport he tried and was a gifted student. He had an infectious smile and loved being around family and friends. Our beautiful son leaves behind his parents, Robert and Valarie (Byers) Hess; sister, Britney Bohling, and brother-in-law, Bill Bohling. He also leaves behind aunts and uncles, Cathy Hess, Chip Hess, Andrew Hess, and Diane Miller, cousins Catie and Charlie Hess, Julie Garner; cousins along with spouses, Doug and Caroline Williams, Paul and Susie Williams, Claudia and John McFarland, Chad and Charyl Gross, John and Jennifer Grant; and great uncle, Jack and Fey Gibbs. Preceded by grandparents Hugh and Diane Byers and Charles and Louann Hess, aunts and uncles Nancy Hess, Faye and John Grant, Doug Williams and Howard Byers. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 8 at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road in Columbus, where the funeral service will be held 10 am Friday, August 9. Following the service he will be laid to rest in Coshocton, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019