Showe, Eric K.
1958 - 2020
Eric Karl Showe, of Upper Arlington, passed away peacefully at Kobacker House on March 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born in Columbus, Ohio on September 29, 1958, Eric worked for many years as Vice President of Showe Construction Company on various projects throughout the U.S., but his hometown remained Columbus where he met his wife Debra and where they raised their two children. Beneath his rugged visage and gruff exterior, born from years of physical labor, Eric was kind-hearted. He was gregarious, quick-witted, and generous. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and loved sharing with others the food he cooked and grilled (Eric especially loved sharing his food with his friend's and family's dogs). Eric was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, skiing, and spending his summer weekends at Lake Erie with his family. He took immense joy in sharing his interests and hobbies with his friends and family. Eric was preceded in death by parents Hugh B. Showe and Phyllis "Kitt" Showe; and brother Burkley D. Showe. Eric was a beloved father, husband, brother, son, and friend to those he left behind. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debra; and their 10 children, Collin and Diandra; brothers, Hugh (Heidi) Showe, and his former spouse, Candace Wood, Kevin (Patty) Showe, David Showe and his former spouses, Nancy Showe and Lisa Showe, Miriam Reed and her former spouse, Richard Reed, Andrew (Melissa) Showe; his father's wife, Margaret Showe and her son, Christopher Peterson; 16 nieces and nephews (and their spouses) and their ten children; sister-in-law, Cindy Sue; brother-in-law, Robert; mother-in-law, Donna; and his numerous extended family members and friends. A Private Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice at 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Eric. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020