Mason, Eric
1964 - 2019
Eric Mason, 55, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born March 10, 1964 in Pontiac, Michigan. Preceded in death by his parents Calvin Mason, Sr. and Mae Lois (Green) Mason. Eric is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Kimberley Mason; daughter, Arice (Melvin) Grisby; and sons, Eric Mason, Jr., Zamari' Mason, and Jacob Mason. Eric's family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Second Shiloh Baptist Church, 1295 Faber Ave., Columbus, OH 43207, where funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Kemba Financial Credit Union for the established trust funds for Zamari' Mason, and Jacob Mason. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend a condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019