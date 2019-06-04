|
Swift, Eric
Eric Dean Swift, age 60, resident of Gandeeville, West Virginia and who grew up in Columbus, Ohio, passed away from pancreatic cancer on the morning of Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas E. and Martha L. Swift, his wife Robin and grandparents, whom he loved so dearly. He was cared for by his loving and warm-hearted girlfriend, Tammy Skaggs. Eric passed away with those he loved by his side. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, girlfriend, aunts, uncles, cousins, brother and sister-in-law and many, many friends. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019