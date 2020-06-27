Eric Walton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walton, Eric
1944 - 2020
Eric Keller Walton, age 76, of Upper Arlington, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. Eric was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up in Pittman then Glassboro, New Jersey, son of the late Paul and Mathilde Walton. He was preceded in death by his brother David Walton. Eric was always fascinated by science and nature and thrived on learning and discovery. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Delaware and went on to complete his PhD in Electrical Engineering at the University of Illinois. Eric joined The Ohio State University in 1977 and retired as Senior Research Scientist in 2014. Working at the OSU Electrical Engineering department's ElectroScience Lab, he specialized in radio and radar signal analysis. He holds 21 patents. Eric served as an instructor and mentor, guiding PhD students as they pursued research and worked to complete their degrees. He was an IEEE Fellow, and longtime member of The Antenna Measurement Techniques Association (AMTA) and earned many honors from this group including the Distinguished Achievement Award. Eric was awarded the OSU Electroscience George Sinclair Award in 2018, and earned many other professional honors. Eric will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon Reich Walton; sons, John-Paul (Dawn Zidonis) Walton and Daniel (Bonnie) Walton; and other extended family members, colleagues, former students and dear friends. Due to the current health restrictions, a private online funeral service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church where Eric was an active member. Arrangements are by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, Eric's family requests that memorial donations be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, memo: Food Pantry, 35 E. Stanton Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43214. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved