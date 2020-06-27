Walton, Eric
1944 - 2020
Eric Keller Walton, age 76, of Upper Arlington, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. Eric was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up in Pittman then Glassboro, New Jersey, son of the late Paul and Mathilde Walton. He was preceded in death by his brother David Walton. Eric was always fascinated by science and nature and thrived on learning and discovery. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Delaware and went on to complete his PhD in Electrical Engineering at the University of Illinois. Eric joined The Ohio State University in 1977 and retired as Senior Research Scientist in 2014. Working at the OSU Electrical Engineering department's ElectroScience Lab, he specialized in radio and radar signal analysis. He holds 21 patents. Eric served as an instructor and mentor, guiding PhD students as they pursued research and worked to complete their degrees. He was an IEEE Fellow, and longtime member of The Antenna Measurement Techniques Association (AMTA) and earned many honors from this group including the Distinguished Achievement Award. Eric was awarded the OSU Electroscience George Sinclair Award in 2018, and earned many other professional honors. Eric will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon Reich Walton; sons, John-Paul (Dawn Zidonis) Walton and Daniel (Bonnie) Walton; and other extended family members, colleagues, former students and dear friends. Due to the current health restrictions, a private online funeral service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church where Eric was an active member. Arrangements are by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, Eric's family requests that memorial donations be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, memo: Food Pantry, 35 E. Stanton Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43214. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.