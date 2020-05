My sympathies to Eric's family and friends. I was not aware of Eric's illness and subsequent death until it appeared in the online Dispatch obituaries. I worked with Eric at Davis & Associates for many years. He was always upbeat and just a great person all around. It was good to see him and many others from the old Davis group at our get together in 2018. RIP Eric. You will be missed by many.

Eva Thiel

Coworker