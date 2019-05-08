Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Peters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erica Peters Obituary
Peters, Erica
Erica Peters, age 46, of Worthington, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Erica was of Catholic faith. She graduated from Bishop Watterson High School class of 1989. Preceded in death by father Paul Peters 2012. Survived by loving mother, Jan Peters; brother, Chad Peters; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday 1:30-4:30 pm at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 4:30 pm. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now