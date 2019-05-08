|
|
Peters, Erica
Erica Peters, age 46, of Worthington, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Erica was of Catholic faith. She graduated from Bishop Watterson High School class of 1989. Preceded in death by father Paul Peters 2012. Survived by loving mother, Jan Peters; brother, Chad Peters; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday 1:30-4:30 pm at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 4:30 pm. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019