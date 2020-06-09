Peeples, Erick
Erick "EP" Peeples, age 43; Erick Peeples is preceded in death by his mother, Connie Shae (Fuller) Peoples; grandmother Martha M. Menefee: grandfathers Thomas Peoples and Aaron Fuller: maternal great-grandparents Elvira Addams and Major Menefee and Maggie and George Fuller; paternal great-grandparents Nannie Mae (Passmore) Owens and Jerry Owens and Lucinda (Kendricks) and Wash Peoples Jr.; aunts, Darlene Van Cleaf and Jerry Lynn Peoples; uncle, Michael E. Menefee; cousins Marcus, Javon and D. Scott Van Cleaf Sr., Craig Starling, Tanea Staples, and Tameka Gordon. Erick leaves to cherish his memory his beautiful daughter Robyn; grandmother, Elizabeth "Momma" Peoples, devoted father Tommy Peoples Sr (Patricia Burk); brothers, Tommy, Jr. and Derrick, Sister Tracy, nephews T'Juan Sr., T'Juan Jr., Derrick Jr, Marquel Johnson, nieces T'Leyah Peeples special cousin Kresha Belcher: a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, loved ones and friends. 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Public Visitation followed by 12:30 p.m. Private Funeral Service Friday, June 12, 2020, The City of Grace, 3350 Allegheny Ave. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.