Gilleland, Erik
1969 - 2019
Erik Gilleland, born March 1, 1969, passed away peacefully April 5, 2019 surrounded by family and supported by his many friends. He recently retired as a detective from the Dublin Police Department and the FBI - Columbus Child Exploitation Task Force; ending 28 distinguished years in law enforcement. He was a graduate of St Charles Preparatory School, member of The Shamrock Club of Columbus, The Emerald Society and president of the Columbus Currach Club. He was an active member in the Grandview Heights School District where he always supported students to achieve the goals set before them. An avid bagpipe player, his heartfelt playing will be missed at family events. Above all, Erik most loved his family and lived a life full of laughter and was respected by all who knew him. He leaves behind his mother, Bobbi; step-mother, Nancy; brother, Steven (Kara); step sisters, JuLynn and LaRonda; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the loves of his life, his wife of 30 years, Paula; daughter, Molly; and son, Bryan. To the end, he stood true to his motto to have no regrets. A memorial service will be held at the New Hope Church, 4739 W. Powell Road, Powell, 43065, at 10am on April 15, followed by an Irish wake at the Shamrock Club of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Get Behind the Badge www.getbehindthebadge.org/general-funds
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019