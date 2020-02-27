|
England, Erika J.
1925 - 2019
Erika England, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the age of 94; she was the daughter of Bartoloem and Jouseffa (Bacior) Stasiuk. She was born on December 21, 1925 in Poland. At the age of 13, she was captured by the Nazi's while she was going across the street to get fresh bread for her grandmother. She spent most of her teenage years surviving the work camps of Germany until her camp was finally freed. Her husband, Jack England, was an American soldier that helped free the camp where she was held. The two fell in love at first sight and married right away. She moved to Columbus, Ohio, with her husband, Jack, after the war had ended. Erika loved gardening, sewing, fashion, cooking, and crocheting. In her younger years, she also enjoyed ice skating, swimming and dancing. She worked as a seamstress at Montaldo's, a lady's specialty clothing store in Columbus. Erika enjoyed spending time and laughing with good friends, especially her close friend, Tanner and his family Jess, Maddy, Mason and Cooper. Erika was thankful for everyday and loved life, people, animals and children. One of her happiest days was officially becoming a citizen. She outlived many of her friends, family members, and the love of her life, Jack. Although she was eager to live until she was 115, she was excited to see her loved ones again in heaven. Her favorite quote, "This life, the next life and then the fireworks!" Her funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where friends may call 1/2 hour prior to the service. Burial to follow, Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020