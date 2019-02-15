|
Lewis, Erma B.
1932 - 2019
Erma B. Lewis, 86, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away February 13, 2019. She was born July 17, 1932 in Jackson, Michigan to Mary (Miller) and Clarence Lehman; also preceded in death by her husband W. Dean Lewis and a brother Emmit Lehman. Erma taught 4th grade at Goshen Lane Elementary School and was an active member of Stonybrook United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Kae) Lewis, Jeanette (Mike) O'Neal and Don (Donna) Lewis; grandchildren, a great-grandchild, siblings, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Erma's family will welcome friends from 10-11am with an 11am service and a luncheon to follow on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Stonybrook United Methodist Church, 485 Cherry Bottom Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Rev. Nicole Baker, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stonybrook United Methodist Church Mission Endowment Fund or Rio Grande Bible Institute, 4300 S. US Hwy 281, Edinburg, TX 78539, (956) 380-8194. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019