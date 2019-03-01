Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Erma Clem

Erma Clem Obituary
Clem, Erma
1935 - 2019
Erma J. (EJ) Clem, age 83, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Eldred (Bud) Clem. Survived by daughters, Cynthia Clem, Leisa (Jeff) Fent and Meredith Clem; grandchildren, Zane Fent, Michaela and Zelina, close friends, Stephanie and Tom Rottmayer. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N High St., Cols 43214. Please visit www.shaw-davis.com for complete obituary and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
