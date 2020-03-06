|
|
Love, Erma E.
1936 - 2020
Erma E. Love, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Morristown, TN. Erma was born on August 16, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to Walter and Jeanette (Pyle) Postle. She worked many years as a Realtor at HER and was a member of Columbus Board of Realtors. Erma loved church. She is a former member of Lakeland Baptist Church in Florida and current member of Whitesburg Baptist Church in Tennessee. She enjoyed playing the piano and quilting. Preceded in death by her husband John F. Love and her parents Walter and Jeanette Postle. Survived by her children, Denny (Joanne) Stump, Debbie (Mark) Buehler and Dixie (Jerry) Murray; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and a great granddaughter one on the way. Visitation will be held 4-7 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204, where funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11am. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Food Pantry, 201 Graves Lane, Whitesburg, TN in her memory. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020