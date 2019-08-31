|
|
Grey, Erma Mae
1924 - 2019
Erma Mae Grey, age 94, passed away peacefully February 11, 2019 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Erma was born in Hilliard, Ohio on April 13, 1924 to Joseph and Lyla Grey. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Aileen Grey. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Grey, Beverly Hills, Michigan; her nephew, Tony Grey (Mirelli), Traverse City, Michigan; her niece, Cathy Grey, Oakdale, New York; her great-nephew, Brendan Grey, Fort Worth, Texas; and her great-great-niece, Lilliana Grey, Fort Worth, Texas. Erma received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Social Work from The Ohio State University. She was a Social Worker for Health and Hospital Corporation in New York City; a Caseworker for Franklin County Welfare in Columbus, Ohio; a Director for Big Sisters in Columbus, Ohio; and an Admissions Administrator for Los Angeles County General Hospital in Los Angeles, California. Erma was strong in her faith. She was known for her loving ways, generous heart and spirit, gentle smile and her subtle sense of humor. Erma loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was an avid reader. She also enjoyed working many kinds of puzzles and listening to all genres of music. Erma's funeral service will be held September 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 333 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley, Ohio 43209. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Erma's memory be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church or to a . To leave a special message for the family, address correspondence to "The Grey Family" at St. Alban's street address or to its e-mail address at [email protected] (please add "Erma Grey" to the subject line}.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019