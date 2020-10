Or Copy this URL to Share

Scholten, Erna

1921 - 2020

Erna L. Lillian, age 99, passed away October 16, 2020 at her Galloway residence. Preceded in death by husband Pete, son-in-law Rick Hughes and grandson Michael Hughes. Survived by loving daughter, Marcia Hughes; and granddaughter, Melissa (James) Watts. Private arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St.



