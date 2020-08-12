1/1
Ernest Blackshear
Blackshear, Ernest
1938 - 2020
Ernest P. Blackshear, age 82, departed this life August 8, 2020. Predeceased by parents, Roger and Daisy Blackshear Sr.; wife, Barbara Jean Blackshear; and granddaughter LaMonica Blackshear. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Debra Gore, Diana Roddy, Karen Blackshear, Sonya (Nathaniel Jr.) Collins, and Teresa (Steven) Taylor; son, Ernest (Betsy) Blackshear, Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-11AM on Monday, August 17, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Ernest's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
