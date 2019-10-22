|
Howard, Ernest "Ernie" Jr.
1951 - 2019
Ernest "Ernie" Howard Jr., age 68. of Grove City, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, October 21, 2019. Ernie retired from Columbus Public schools after 31 years of service as a teacher. He coached high school sports throughout his teaching career and after retirement coached at Grove City High School for 16 years. Ernie had a passion for all athletics and the competition and life-skills it provided. Ernie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy; sons, Toby and Bob Howard; grandson, Halen Howard; father-in-law, Robert Eesley; many in-laws; nieces and nephews; and dear friends. A Memorial Service honoring Ernie's life will be held 11 AM Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St., Grove City, where his family will receive friends at the luncheon immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, Ernie's family encourages friends to support youth athletics whether it is by driving a kid home from practice, purchasing someone in need a glove or cleats, or a donation to help those young athletes who want to participate in sports - but don't have the support. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Ernie.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019