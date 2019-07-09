|
|
Lawson, Ernest
1933 - 2019
Ernest Eugene Lawson Sr., age 86. Sunrise June 23, 1933 and Sunset June 29, 2019. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1535 Dewey Ave. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the LAWSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019