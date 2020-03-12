|
|
Messer, Ernest
Funeral services for Ernest Messer, 80, of Pataskala, will be held at 1p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Curtis Booth officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery. Ernest passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Columbus with his family at his side. He was born in Mingo County, W.V., the son of the late Lonnie and Vadie Opal (Hall) Messer. A hard working man, he owned and operated his own heavy equipment for many years. He enjoying hunting and was a former member of the Tall Timbers Coon Hunting Club. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Mary Lee (Runyon) whom he married on Dec 26, 1958; his daughter, Teressa (Michael) Jackson; his siblings, Troy, Jesse James and Eugene Messer, Ruth Williamson, Mary Smyers and Lillian Zeek; his grandchildren, Kevin and Philip Jackson; his great-grandchildren, Traci, Luke, Daniel and Adelaide; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Geraldine in 2015, his brothers Roy, Dewey, Claude, Forest, and Walter Messer. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 6-8p.m. and again on Monday from 12Noon until time of the funeral at 1p.m. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, is honored to care for Ernest and the Messer family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020