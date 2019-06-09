Duncan, Ernest R.

1936 - 2019

Ernest Ray Duncan, age 83, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at home. He was born in Charleston, WV on March 12, 1936 to the late Ernest and Ruby (Moore) Duncan. Ernie graduated in 1955 from East Bank High School. On March 23, 1957, Ernie married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Spurlock. He then proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1966. Ernie retired from the State of Ohio Purchasing. He enjoyed golfing, tending to his beautiful lawn, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Lynn Duncan; three brothers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Iva Spurlock. Ernie is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Patsy S. Duncan; daughter, Sheila (Greg) Harting; sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Minturn and Mary (Robert) Beitzel; granddaughter, Nicole White; great-grandsons, Damian and Ayrius White; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm Tuesday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin at 1 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Ernie. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary