Samuels, Ernest1925 - 2020Ernest Samuels, age 95, passed away August 25, 2020. Celebration of Life 11AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church, 959 Bulen Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. For the mutual wellness and respect of those present, all visitors are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Garden. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Ernest's online tribute wall at